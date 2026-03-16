Traffic diversion announced near Chennai airport for expansion project

CHENNAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced temporary traffic diversions at the city airport until April 24 due to ongoing construction works related to the new Terminal 3 and Phase-2 airport expansion project.
According to airport authorities, major structural work, including the installation of large steel pillars, is currently underway as part of the expansion. To ensure the safety of passengers and vehicles moving within the airport premises, temporary traffic changes have been introduced.
Under the new arrangement, traffic diversions will be implemented near Terminal 4. The toll gate used by vehicles entering the airport near Terminal 4 will remain closed during the construction period.
Vehicles arriving at the airport from the Tambaram side must use the GST Road service lane and enter the airport through the Terminal 2 entrance toll gate. Meanwhile, vehicles exiting from the Terminal 4 departure area would leave through a single designated toll gate.
Traffic marshals will be deployed to regulate and guide vehicles during this period. Airport authorities clarified that there will be no changes for passengers travelling through Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.
Battery-operated shuttle vehicles running between Terminals 1 and 2 will operate as usual. However, the battery vehicle service between Terminal 1 and 4 will remain temporarily suspended.
At the same time, the walkalator facility connecting Terminal 1 and 4 will continue to function. The temporary arrangements will remain in effect from March 16 to April 24, covering a period of 40 days.