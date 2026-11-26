Vehicles towards Bazullah Road Junction from North Usman Road, intending to reach Thirumalai Pillai Road, shall proceed via Bazullah Road–Raghavaiah Road–GN Chetty Road to reach their respective destinations.

Vehicles from Dr Nair Road and Thirumalai Pillai Road towards North Usman Road–Bazullah Road Junction shall proceed via GN Chetty Road – Raghavaiah Road–Bazullah Road to reach North Usman Road–Bazullah Road Junction.