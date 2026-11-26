CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police announced traffic diversions for a week in T Nagar due to repair works of Metro Water Board following damage of the sewer main pipeline at the Bazullah Road-Arulambal Street junction. The diversion will be in effect from November 26 to December 2.
Vehicles towards Bazullah Road Junction from North Usman Road, intending to reach Thirumalai Pillai Road, shall proceed via Bazullah Road–Raghavaiah Road–GN Chetty Road to reach their respective destinations.
Vehicles from Dr Nair Road and Thirumalai Pillai Road towards North Usman Road–Bazullah Road Junction shall proceed via GN Chetty Road – Raghavaiah Road–Bazullah Road to reach North Usman Road–Bazullah Road Junction.
In view of the above, motorists using the said roads are requested to cooperate with the traffic police and follow the above traffic diversion arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement and avoid inconvenience to the general public, GCTP said.