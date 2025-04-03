Traffic diversion announced for Panguni festival at Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple; check details here

CHENNAI: For the Panguni Peruvizha (till April 12) at the Kapaleeswarar temple, Mylapore, the city police announced traffic diversions around the temple and RK Mutt road.

On April 5, during Adhikara Nandhi festival, diversions will begin from 5 am. On April 9, during the Car festival, diversions will begin from 6 am and will be in place till the event is completed. On April 10, during the Arubathimoovar festival, diversions will be in place from 1 pm.

No vehicles will be allowed towards temple from the following junctions: Devadi Street towards Nadu Street, North Chitrakulam, Nadu Street, and Sundareswarar Street towards East Mada Street, North Chitrakulam towards East Mada Street, West Chitrakulam towards South Mada Street, TSV Koil Street towards South Mada Street, Adams Street towards South Mada Street, RK Mutt Road towards South Mada Street, RK Mutt Road towards North Mada Street, Kutchery Road towards Mathala Narayanan Street, East Abiramapuram to Venkatesa Agraharam Street, St Mary’s Road Towards RK Mutt Road South Mada junction, Dr Ranga Road towards Venkatesa Agraharam Road, Mundaka Kanniamman Koil Street towards Kalvi Vaaru Street.

All vehicles (including MTC buses) from Royapettah High Road plying towards Mandaveli and RK Mutt road will be diverted at Luz junction to Luz Church Road, De’Silva Road, Bakthavachalam Road, Dr Ranga Road, CP Ramasamy Road, Kaliappa junction, Kamarajar Salai, Srinivasa Avenue, and RK Mutt Road to reach their destination.

All vehicles (including MTC buses) from Adyar plying towards Luz junction will be diverted at Thiruvengadam Street to Thiruvengadam Street extn, Venkata Krishna Road, Sringeri Mutt Road, Warren Road, Dr Ranga Road, East Abiramapuram 1st Street, Luz Avenue, Luz Avenue 1st Street, Amrutanjan junction, Karpagambal Nagar, PS Sivasamy Salai, and RH Road to reach their destination.

All vehicles (including MTC buses) from Alwarpet plying towards Luz junction will be diverted at Oliver Road, PS Sivasamy Salai junction, Vivekanandar College, PS Sivasamy Salai Rountana, and RH Road to reach their destination.

On April 5, (Adhigara Nandhi festival), April 9 (car festival) and April 10 (Arubathumoovar festival), parking will not be allowed at Sannathi Street, East Mada Street, South Mada Street, RK Mutt Road (West and North Mada Streets).

For vehicles coming from East Abiramapuram towards Mylapore tank, nearly 100 two-wheelers and 30 Cars can be parked near MRTS (Sai Baba Temple). From Royapettah High Road towards Mylapore Tank, nearly 100 two-wheelers and 15 cars can be parked opposite Kamadhenu Kalyana Mandapam, and the right side of the Luz Church Road. From St Mary’s Road and Mandaveli Market street towards Mylapore Tank, nearly 80 cars and 400 two-wheelers can be parked at Kapaleeswarar Temple Ground Near PS Higher Secondary School.

All police vehicles can be parked at RR Sabha (Rasiga Ranjani Sabha), Mylapore, which can accommodate 20 cars and 100 two-wheelers.