Traffic diversion announced at Adyar Junction due to Chennai Metro Rail works; check details

CHENNAI: Owing to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) works at Adyar Junction, the following traffic diversions are proposed and will be implemented for two days on Saturday and Sunday on trial basis.

Vehicles coming from Sardar Vallabhai Patel road towards Greenways road, Marina Beach and Mylapore will be diverted at Adyar Bus depot junction towards Gandhi Nagar 2nd Cross street ---> Ramachandra Adhithanar Road ---> Durga bhai Deshmukh (left turn) --->Thiru vi ka bridge to reach their destination.

Two way traffic: Adyar Bridge will be functioning as two way traffic.

No changes for vehicles coming from Thiru Vi Ka bridge towards Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur.

Similarly, no changes for vehicles coming from S.V. Patel road towards Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur via LB road and from LB Road & Besant Road towards Greenways Road.