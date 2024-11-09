Traffic constable on duty near Teynampet metro hit by car

CHENNAI: A traffic police constable on duty was injured after a car hit him near Teynampet on Friday. The accident happened around 9 am near Teynampet metro rail station.

The injured constable has been identified as Azhagu Kumar (28) of the Teynampet traffic enforcement wing. The car was driven by S Gajendra Babu, a resident of Pallavaram.

While attempting to take a U-turn at the traffic signal, Gajendra lost control of his car and rammed into a barricade, before hitting constable Azhagu who was in the vicinity. Azhagu was thrown to the ground in the impact and sustained serious injuries to his face and legs. He was rushed to the Government Hospital in Royapettah.

The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case against the car and are investigating further.