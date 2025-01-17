Traffic chokes GST Road as Chennaiites return after Pongal holidays

CHENNAI: Traffic choked at the GST Road on Friday as people returned to the city after the Pongal holidays.

The people who went to their native districts with their families started to return to Chennai after the Pongal holidays.

As thousands of people were returning on their own vehicles and government and private buses the traffic flow was heavily affected on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway.

The junctions like Singaperumal Koil, Guduvanchery, Urapakkam, Kilambakkam, Vandalur, Perungalathur and Tambaram were blocked heavily, a Thanthi TV report added.