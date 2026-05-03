Traffic chaos on Tiruvottiyur High Road: Parking at Maharani Theatre bus stop leaves no room for commuters to wait, buses to halt

Ram, a regular commuter who travels via the Egmore bus stop said, “Customers of the nearby biryani and fast-food outlets often park their vehicles at the bus stop. This affects traffic movement, and makes it difficult for passengers to board buses. Drivers are also forced to stop buses a little away from the stop, causing further inconvenience.”

Concurring with him was a resident, Praveen, who piped in: “Workers in nearby shops and also those visiting Thyagaraya College Metro, park their two-wheelers here, which is why there is a large number of bikes in this area. When buses halt at the designated stops, motorists at the back are forced to halt as well, as there’s no space to manoeuvre. So, there’s perennial traffic chaos in the entire area during the evening hours.”