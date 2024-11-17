Traders at Koyambedu wholesale market demand basic amenities

CHENNAI: With the authorities failing to provide basic amenities at the Koyambedu wholesale market, semi-wholesale traders and retailers staged a protest on Saturday. Traders lamented over the government’s failure in addressing their demands for a proper drainage system, toilets, drinking water and an overall hygienic environment on the premises.

They stated that if the authorities don’t address the issues, they would shut down the shops at the wholesale market and protest until they’re heard.

“The State government has allocated Rs 32 crore to improve basic facilities at the wholesale market for traders and customers. But that’s only on paper. We’ve been struggling without proper toilets and drinking water facilities at the market. Traders clean the entrance of their shops, But the premises on the whole, especially where vegetables and fruit waste are dumped, is not being regularly cleaned by cleanliness workers,” fumed R Muthukumar, a semi-wholesale trader at the market.

Of the total 56 toilets in the market, only 15 are functional; others are either closed or not maintained properly. “We spend Rs 200-300/day to buy at least 5-6 cans of drinking water. That’s a lot for a month. If the authorities provide drinking water in the market itself, it would help us,” he pointed out.

During rainy days, the market gets flooded; rainwater stagnates and mixes with sewage due to the lack of a proper drainage system. When it rained in October, shops were closed due to inundation in the premises, which affected the businesses there, as retail vendors and customers avoided the market.

“Recently, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu inspected the market and gave assurances to carry out developmental works for Rs 17 crore. Such promises are made during every inspection, but nothing happens after that,” said T Manikandan, a fruit trader.

Traders also complain of stray cattle menace at the market. Hundreds of cows are found inside the premises, especially during peak hours of the sale, which impacts businesses. “Animals cause roadblocks inside the market and scare away customers. Though we try to chase them, they attack traders and sometimes customers too,” stated P Gunasekaran, another trader.