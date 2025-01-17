Tracking app helps Tiruvallur woman locate missing iPhone within 16 hours

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman, Subhashini, from Kadambathur in Tiruvallur, successfully recovered her lost iPhone within 16 hours, with the help of a tracking app and the railway police.

According to a Thanthi TV report, she had visited her sister in Nungambakkam two days ago and was supposed to return home by train. While waiting at the Thiruninravur railway station, there was a delay, hence she decided to leave with her friend on a bike.

However, upon reaching home, she found that her iPhone was missing from her bag. She later remembered that she had placed the phone on top of a wall of a canal (near the railway platform) while attempting to cross it. Immediately, she dialled her phone number. While it rang a couple of times, it subsequently got switched off.

Subhashini quickly reported the incident to the railway police, who joined her in searching near the canal but found no trace of the iPhone. At this point, Subhashini remembered that she had installed a phone tracking app. She downloaded the same app on her friend's phone and began tracking her lost device through it.

The tracking app showed that Subhashini’s iPhone was last activated at a pawn shop. Subhashini along with the cops rushed to the spot where upon enquiry, the owner of the pawn shop admitted that a migrant labourer had pawned off the phone just a few hours ago.

Shortly, the iPhone was retrieved from the pawn shop owner and handed over to Subhashini. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused who pawned the phone.