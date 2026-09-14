Toy Tonics brings its diverse sound to Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai’s dance floor came alive on Saturday (September 12) night as Berlin-based record label Toy Tonics brought its distinctive blend of house, disco, funk and soul to Canvas Alwarpet, with DJs Gee Lane and Arpy Brown taking over the decks for an intimate 100-person night.
The night itself was loud and energetic, with funky grooves, pop, disco and house keeping the crowd moving. The DJs and the crowd were close, and the compact space made the music feel immediate more like being part of the set.
Known for its eclectic approach to contemporary dance music, Toy Tonics has built a following through its artists, releases and parties, with its sound moving freely across genres.
For Canvas, the night was also a step towards a larger programming vision for the city.
“Toy Tonics is one of Europe’s most important contemporary house labels, and its artists and parties are currently travelling to some of the most interesting rooms around the world,” the management says, adding that Canvas wants to bring “relevant music and artists to Chennai through intentional programming, rather than focusing only on famous names.”
The venue’s 100-person capacity was central to the experience. “With just 100 people, there is very little separation between the artist and the audience.
"You are close to the DJs, close to the sound, and everyone in the room contributes to the atmosphere,” the management says.
For the DJs, that closeness also changes the relationship with the dance floor. “I think it allows you to connect more to the specific people that are on the dance floor. When it’s a small room with 100 people or something, you can really get a sense of connection,” says Arpy Brown.
Gee Lane, whose musical influences range from Brazilian and salsa music to funk, disco and house, says, “I never prepare anything, but I define what I'm going to play and what I'm going to do. It depends on the audience, depends on the crowd, depends on how I feel also, because at the end, music is something that I feel.”
For Gee, that instinct goes back to New York’s Body & Soul scene, which she says “changed my life” and made her want to become a DJ.
After playing in Mumbai, the duo found the audience “very open,” responding well to wherever they took the music.
In Chennai, they hoped for the same connection — an audience willing to follow the music wherever it went. For Canvas, that discovery is the point: building a programme audiences can trust, while connecting Chennai to relevant music from around the world, India and the city itself.