Toy Tonics brings its diverse sound to Chennai

The night itself was loud and energetic, with funky grooves, pop, disco and house keeping the crowd moving. The DJs and the crowd were close, and the compact space made the music feel immediate more like being part of the set.

Known for its eclectic approach to contemporary dance music, Toy Tonics has built a following through its artists, releases and parties, with its sound moving freely across genres.

For Canvas, the night was also a step towards a larger programming vision for the city.