Torrent Gas files plaint against L&T over Chennai pipeline damage

CHENNAI: Torrent Gas Chennai Private Limited has filed a complaint against Larsen and Toubro (L&T), the contractor for the Chennai Metro Rail project, for allegedly damaging its pipeline during construction work.

According to the complaint, Torrent Gas had laid a pipeline for natural gas distribution about a year ago with permission from the Highways Department. However, on August 24, L&T workers allegedly damaged the pipeline while doing piling work for the Metro Rail project near the Vadapalani signal.

The complaint states that the pipeline was damaged due to negligence on the part of L&T workers, causing significant financial loss to Torrent Gas.

Torrent Gas is a licensed entity authorized by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board to lay, build, operate, and expand the city gas distribution network in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts.