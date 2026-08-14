Too young to stop: Chasing his MBBS dreams since 1992, 51-year-old Chennai man cracks NEET

More than three decades since buying a stethoscope and keeping his hopes alive, Sureshkumar has cleared NEET and secured an MBBS seat at Nagapattinam Government Medical College, all at the age of 51.

Sureshkumar, who is currently a vice-president of a diagnostics company in Chennai, attended the special category counselling for MBBS and BDS courses at the Omandurar Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital campus on Thursday (August 13).

He participated under the persons with disabilities category and opted for MBBS at the Nagapattinam medical college.