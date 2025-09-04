Tomatoes get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on September 4

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely unchanged on Thursday (September 4).

According to traders, the price of tomatoes has dropped by Rs 5 per kg compared to September 1. It was sold at Rs 40 per kg on Monday and is now selling at Rs 35 per kg.

Onions are being sold at Rs 25 per kg, while small onions cost Rs 40 per kg.

Among other vegetables, carrots are priced at Rs 50 per kg, and mangoes are sold at Rs 90 per kg.

Beans are sold at Rs 50 per kg, while green peas cost Rs 150 per kg.

Cauliflower is sold at Rs 20 per kg, and coconut is sold at Rs 57 per kg.

Vegetables such as bitter gourd, snake gourd, drumstick, green chilli, lemon, potato, and broad beans are all priced at Rs 30 per kg.

Ginger is sold at Rs 75 per kg and garlic is sold at Rs 120 per kg, respectively.

Capsicum is available at Rs 30 per kg, whereas coloured capsicum is priced at Rs 90 per kg.

Likewise, coriander leaves, mint, and various other greens continue to be sold at the same rates as on Monday.

