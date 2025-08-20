Tomatoes, drumsticks get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 20

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market saw moderate fluctuations on August 20 (Wednesday), with a few notable changes.

According to traders, the price of tomatoes and drumsticks has increased by Rs 10 per kg

Tomatoes, which were sold at Rs 50 per kg earlier, is now being sold for Rs 60 per kg

Drumsticks were earlier priced at Rs 30 per kg, are now being sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Carrots, and capsicum recorded a decrease of Rs 10 per kg, going from Rs 60 per kg on Monday to Rs 50 per kg today.

Onions continue to be sold at Rs 27 per kg, while beetroot is priced at Rs 40 per kg.

Vegetables like bitter gourd, snake gourd, green chilli, and potato remain stable, all priced at Rs 30 per kg.

Ginger is sold at Rs 80 per kg and garlic is sold at Rs 130 per kg, respectively.

Likewise, corainder leaves, mint, and various other greens also continue to be sold without any change from Monday's rates.