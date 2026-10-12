Chennai

Tomatoes become cheaper by Rs 10; check out vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on October 12, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Koyambedu market
Tomatoes become cheaper by Rs 10
Updated on

CHENNAI: Tomatoes became cheaper by Rs 10 per kg at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai on Monday (October 12), compared to October 11, while the prices of other vegetables remained unchanged.

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Tomatoes – Rs 30 per kg, down by Rs 10. (Compared to October 11)

What are the prices of essential vegetables ?

Onion: Rs 60 per kg

Potato: Rs 32 per kg

Green chillies: Rs 70 per kg

Lemon: Rs 180 per kg

Drumstick : Rs 50 per kg

Ginger: Rs 160 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables ?

Beetroot: Rs 50 per kg

Raw Mango: Rs 130 per kg

Garlic: Rs 250 per kg

Beans: Rs 60 per kg

Peas: Rs 100 per kg

How much do herbs cost today ?

Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch

Mint: Rs 8 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 30 per kg

chennai vegetable price
Koyambedu Market Chennai
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