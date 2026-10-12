Tomatoes become cheaper by Rs 10; check out vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on October 12, 2026

CHENNAI: Tomatoes became cheaper by Rs 10 per kg at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai on Monday (October 12), compared to October 11, while the prices of other vegetables remained unchanged.
Tomatoes – Rs 30 per kg, down by Rs 10. (Compared to October 11)
Onion: Rs 60 per kg
Potato: Rs 32 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 70 per kg
Lemon: Rs 180 per kg
Drumstick : Rs 50 per kg
Ginger: Rs 160 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 50 per kg
Raw Mango: Rs 130 per kg
Garlic: Rs 250 per kg
Beans: Rs 60 per kg
Peas: Rs 100 per kg
Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch
Mint: Rs 8 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 30 per kg