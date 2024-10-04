Tomato price spikes in Chennai’s Koyambedu market due to shortage of supply

CHENNAI: The price of tomatoes in Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market has surged significantly today.

A kilogram that was priced at Rs 35 last week is now selling between Rs 65 and Rs 75.

Retail prices have also spiked, with tomatoes reaching up to Rs 80 and Rs 90 outside Koyambedu, compared to Rs 50 of last week.

Traders reported that this sharp increase is due to significant drop in supply.

Currently, only 60 to 75 lorries of tomatoes are arriving daily, compared to its usual of 100 to 110 lorries.

Other vegetable prices have also seen fluctuations and onions are priced at Rs 55 per kg, beans at Rs 110, shallots at Rs 70, carrots at Rs 40, coconuts at Rs 52, ginger at Rs 150, and mango at Rs 100 per kg.