Tomato and cabbage become tad cheaper, check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 29

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai experienced fluctuations today, with some prices falling, while others saw an increase.

The price of tomato saw a drop today after a recent rise. It was sold for Rs 45 per kg today, compared to its price of Rs 50 on November 28, marking a fall of Rs 5. Last week, it was sold for Rs 23.

Similarly, cabbage too experienced a Rs 4 price drop on Friday. From Rs 34 per kg on November 28, the rate went down to Rs 30 per kg today.

On the other hand, ginger whose price has been seeing variations recently saw a rise of Rs 10 today. It was sold at Rs 60 per kg on November 28 and Rs 70 per kg today.

Meanwhile, garlic price remains at Rs 450 per kg , and onions are priced at Rs 80 per kg, comparing to its price Rs 420 and Rs 70 respectively on November 23.