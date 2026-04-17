Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun 3' is officially in works, makers confirm

According to Variety, Paramount announced Tom Cruise's return to the franchise along with producer Jerry Bruckheimer. They also confirmed the film being officially in works.

A sequel to Joseph Kosinski's 2022 blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick', the third instalment was first revealed to be in the development in 2024 with writer Ehren Kruger. 'Maverick' was a blockbuster hit, even during the times when the theatres struggled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It collected USD 1.5 billion at the global box office with a budget of USD 170 million.