Toilet at Tambaram Sanatorium railway station locked for 7 months

Located on the Chennai-Tambaram section of the South Suburban railway line, Tambaram Sanatorium is a small suburban station used by thousands of commuters travelling between Chennai and its southern suburbs.

However, the poor maintenance of the toilet facilities at the station had become a concern. While the main toilet remains locked, the one designated for persons with disabilities (PwDs) is not cleaned regularly. As a result, PwDs are also unable to use the facility.

Speaking to DT Next, resident Surender lamented, “Considering the thousands of commuters who use this railway station every day, the lack of a properly maintained toilet facility is disappointing and infuriating. The unhygienic conditions around the toilet also affect others passing through the area. Those looking for toilet facilities have no option but to go to the nearby Tambaram Sanatorium bus terminus.”