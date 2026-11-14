Toilet at Tambaram Sanatorium railway station locked for 7 months

CHENNAI: The closure of a public toilet at Tambaram Sanatorium railway station for the past 7 months has caused a lot of inconvenience to commuters. With no access to the facility, some people are forced to relieve themselves in the open near the toilet during night hours. This has resulted in a foul smell in the area, causing discomfort to people passing through the stretch.
Located on the Chennai-Tambaram section of the South Suburban railway line, Tambaram Sanatorium is a small suburban station used by thousands of commuters travelling between Chennai and its southern suburbs.
However, the poor maintenance of the toilet facilities at the station had become a concern. While the main toilet remains locked, the one designated for persons with disabilities (PwDs) is not cleaned regularly. As a result, PwDs are also unable to use the facility.
Speaking to DT Next, resident Surender lamented, “Considering the thousands of commuters who use this railway station every day, the lack of a properly maintained toilet facility is disappointing and infuriating. The unhygienic conditions around the toilet also affect others passing through the area. Those looking for toilet facilities have no option but to go to the nearby Tambaram Sanatorium bus terminus.”
Passenger Vinoth said that additional monitoring was needed in the area, particularly during night hours. He added, “There is a Tasmac outlet in the area. There’s always some inappropriate activities happening near the railway station at night. Due to inadequate surveillance, such activities often go unnoticed. Installing CCTV cameras would help identify those involved in such activities and improve security.”
When contacted, the Station Master told this reporter that the contract of the agency previously responsible for maintaining the toilet had been terminated and that a new contractor would take charge from November 26. “Until then, commuters can request railway staff to unlock the toilet and use the facility,” he stated. “Once the new contractor takes charge, the damaged portions of the toilet will be repaired and regular maintenance work will be carried out.”