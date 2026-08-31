Toddler drowns in bucket at home in Chennai

CHENNAI: A one-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a water bucket while playing at her home in Kannappasamy Nagar, Kavangarai near Puzhal on Sunday (August 30).
The deceased was identified as H Yogamaya, daughter of Hari Prakash, an auto driver, and Sumithra.
The police said Hari Prakash had left for work when the incident occurred. Sumithra was cooking in the kitchen when the child wandered into the bathroom and fell headfirst into a water-filled bucket.
Realising the child was missing, Sumithra searched the house and found Yogamaya unconscious in the bucket. She rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared the child brought dead.