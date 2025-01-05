To the world of Japanese poetry

Begin typing your search...

    Renga often explores themes of nature, love, and seasons, with each stanza linking to the previous while introducing new imagery.

    CHENNAI: Prakriti Foundation will host a poetry writing workshop titled Renga, curated by Karthika Nair. Renga is a collaborative form of Japanese poetry where multiple poets take turns composing alternating stanzas. It begins with a hokku followed by a waki, continuing in this alternating pattern. Renga often explores themes of nature, love, and seasons, with each stanza linking to the previous while introducing new imagery.

    The workshop will be held on January 10, from 10 am to 1 pm at Alliance Française of Madras.

