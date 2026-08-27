To prevent monsoon travails: Anxious residents of Perambur Assembly constituency urge civic officials to hasten incomplete works

CHENNAI: Residents of Perambur Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, have urged civic authorities to hasten several pending infrastructure works, especially since light-moderate rains in the recent days have exposed problems such as incomplete sewage pipeline works, lack of piped water supply, stagnant water, damaged interior roads and stalled playground renovation.
The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has been laying drinking water and sewage pipelines across North Chennai, under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT), launched by the previous DMK government. However, delays in completing the works have raised safety concerns among residents ahead of the northeast monsoon.
On Jagjivan Ram Nagar Main Road in Sathya Murthy Nagar, Vyasarpadi, work on a sewage pipeline began in July after residents sought replacement of ageing pipelines following three consecutive road cave-ins. “Due to the rain, the road has become slushy, and heavy machinery left on the roadside frequently causes injuries. Officials must complete the work immediately,” said N Sakthi, a resident.
The situation is worrying on Jagjivan Ram Nagar 3rd Street, with overflowing sewage forcing children to jump through the street. Sakthi said that a CMWSSB field official had attributed the seepage to ongoing pipeline works, during which some main pipelines had been temporarily blocked.
A senior CMWSSB official said, “Sewage pipeline installation has been completed on 117 streets in the Tondiarpet zone, while work on the remaining 15 projects is expected to be completed by the end of August.”
Residents of Gandhi Nagar in Vyasarpadi said that although the main sewage and drinking water pipelines had been completed, household connections were yet to be provided. “We still depend entirely on tanker lorries for our daily drinking water. There are also no underground electrical cable lines in these narrow streets. We have no choice but to draw power by tapping into the main distribution box,” said Vijaya, a senior citizen.
Another resident added that such EB connections posed a serious safety risk, particularly during the monsoon, as children frequently play on the streets.
In Muthamil Nagar 4th Block, 98th and 111th Streets, along with KMA Main Garden Road, streets have deteriorated. “Driving through the interior streets of KMA Garden is a bumpy experience as the roads have become extremely slippery after rain,” said G Naresh, a member of the Muthamil Nagar 6th Block Welfare Association.
Residents also flagged the slow progress of renovation work at the tank ground in Sathya Murthy Nagar. Though work began two months ago, high-mast and floodlights are yet to be installed and key structural works remain pending.
Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner GS Sameeran said that the civic body had allotted Rs 125 crore for restoring 2,000 interior roads and 97 bus route roads across the city. Another Rs 24 crore had been earmarked for immediate patchwork and emergency road restoration during the monsoon across all zones. “CMWSSB executed the road cuts for utility laying. Once they complete their work and officially hand over the stretches to the GCC, road restoration will begin immediately,” he added.
A senior GCC official said that lights would be installed at the Sathya Murthy Nagar tank ground immediately. “The Rs 1.3 crore playground renovation will also resume at full pace after the old tank structure at the site was demolished. I will inspect the hazardous household EB connections linked to the Gandhi Nagar distribution box and take corrective action soon,” she added.