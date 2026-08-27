To prevent monsoon travails: Anxious residents of Perambur Assembly constituency urge civic officials to hasten incomplete works

The situation is worrying on Jagjivan Ram Nagar 3rd Street, with overflowing sewage forcing children to jump through the street. Sakthi said that a CMWSSB field official had attributed the seepage to ongoing pipeline works, during which some main pipelines had been temporarily blocked.

A senior CMWSSB official said, “Sewage pipeline installation has been completed on 117 streets in the Tondiarpet zone, while work on the remaining 15 projects is expected to be completed by the end of August.”

Residents of Gandhi Nagar in Vyasarpadi said that although the main sewage and drinking water pipelines had been completed, household connections were yet to be provided. “We still depend entirely on tanker lorries for our daily drinking water. There are also no underground electrical cable lines in these narrow streets. We have no choice but to draw power by tapping into the main distribution box,” said Vijaya, a senior citizen.

Another resident added that such EB connections posed a serious safety risk, particularly during the monsoon, as children frequently play on the streets.

In Muthamil Nagar 4th Block, 98th and 111th Streets, along with KMA Main Garden Road, streets have deteriorated. “Driving through the interior streets of KMA Garden is a bumpy experience as the roads have become extremely slippery after rain,” said G Naresh, a member of the Muthamil Nagar 6th Block Welfare Association.

Residents also flagged the slow progress of renovation work at the tank ground in Sathya Murthy Nagar. Though work began two months ago, high-mast and floodlights are yet to be installed and key structural works remain pending.