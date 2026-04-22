TN's only PwD nominee urges community to participate in politics

Contesting from Kancheepuram's Uthiramerur constituency, Munirathinam has drawn attention to the limited representation of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in electoral politics, prompting calls for greater inclusion.

The candidate told DT Next that he was proud to represent PwDs and the general public. Munirathinam, a Sriperumbudur resident, has been engaged in public service and associated with the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam since 2007.