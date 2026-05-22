TNPDCL suspends billing, online services in parts of Chennai for 24 hours; here’s why

As part of the upgrade works, electricity bill payment counter services, online services, and new electricity connection application services will remain temporarily unavailable from 12 am on May 23 to 12 am on May 24 for consumers in select distribution circles.

The affected areas include Adyar, IT Corridor, Tambaram, Pallavaram and Sholinganallur divisions under the Adyar Electricity Distribution Circle in Kancheepuram region; KK Nagar, Porur and Guindy divisions under the Chennai South Electricity Distribution Circle; and Anna Nagar, Ambattur and Avadi divisions under the Chennai West Electricity Distribution Circle.