TNPDCL suspends billing, online services in parts of Chennai for 24 hours; here’s why

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has announced that it is undertaking a phased upgrade of its low tension (LT) billing software with new servers and migration of data to a new database system to provide improved and faster services to consumers.
As part of the upgrade works, electricity bill payment counter services, online services, and new electricity connection application services will remain temporarily unavailable from 12 am on May 23 to 12 am on May 24 for consumers in select distribution circles.
The affected areas include Adyar, IT Corridor, Tambaram, Pallavaram and Sholinganallur divisions under the Adyar Electricity Distribution Circle in Kancheepuram region; KK Nagar, Porur and Guindy divisions under the Chennai South Electricity Distribution Circle; and Anna Nagar, Ambattur and Avadi divisions under the Chennai West Electricity Distribution Circle.
TNPDCL said all services would be restored as usual after the works are completed. Consumers have been requested to make necessary arrangements in advance, keeping the temporary disruption in mind.
The corporation also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the public and electricity consumers.