TNPDCL grievance meetings to be held in 4 Chennai divisions on September 1

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) will hold consumer grievance meetings in four divisions of the city on Tuesday (September 1) at 11 am.
The meetings will be held in the Mylapore, Ambattur, Tondiarpet and KK Nagar divisions, where consumers can submit complaints related to power supply and other electricity services and seek redressal.
In Mylapore, the meeting will be held at the Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance) office at the 110 kV Valluvar Kottam substation on MGR Road (Kodambakkam High Road), near the Metro Water station.
The Ambattur meeting will be held at the Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance) office on Third Main Road, at the substation premises in Ambattur Industrial Estate.
In Tondiarpet, consumers can attend the meeting at the Executive Engineer (O&M) office at 805, TH Road, opposite the clock tower.
The KK Nagar meeting will be conducted at the Executive Engineer (O&M) division office on the second floor of the 110 kV KK Nagar substation premises on Anna Main Road.
Superintending Engineers of the Chennai Central, West, South and North distribution circles have urged consumers to attend the meetings and submit their grievances for necessary action.