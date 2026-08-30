TNPDCL grievance meetings to be held in 4 Chennai divisions on September 1

The meetings will be held in the Mylapore, Ambattur, Tondiarpet and KK Nagar divisions, where consumers can submit complaints related to power supply and other electricity services and seek redressal.

In Mylapore, the meeting will be held at the Executive Engineer (Operation and Maintenance) office at the 110 kV Valluvar Kottam substation on MGR Road (Kodambakkam High Road), near the Metro Water station.