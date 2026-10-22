TNPDCL foreman arrested for accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe in Guindy

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), the complainant, Sasikumar, a resident of Perambur, had applied to the office of the Assistant Engineer, TNPDCL, Guindy, seeking an increase in electricity load from 5 KW to 49 KW for his commercial building.

Assistant Engineer Sathyamoorthy allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from Sasikumar for providing the additional load connection.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Sasikumar approached the DVAC's Chennai detachment and lodged a complaint. A case was registered and a trap was organised on Wednesday.