TNPDCL foreman arrested for accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe in Guindy

CHENNAI: A Foreman Grade-I of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) was arrested on Wednesday, October 21, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to facilitate an increase in electricity load for a commercial building in Guindy.
According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), the complainant, Sasikumar, a resident of Perambur, had applied to the office of the Assistant Engineer, TNPDCL, Guindy, seeking an increase in electricity load from 5 KW to 49 KW for his commercial building.
Assistant Engineer Sathyamoorthy allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from Sasikumar for providing the additional load connection.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, Sasikumar approached the DVAC's Chennai detachment and lodged a complaint. A case was registered and a trap was organised on Wednesday.
During the trap operation, Foreman Grade-I John De Brito allegedly demanded and accepted Rs 5 lakh from the complainant on the instructions of Sathyamoorthy, according to the DVAC.
John De Brito was arrested in connection with the case. Further action in the case is expected to follow.