TNPCB, Chennai port reports on toxic gas leak near Secretariat sought

According to reports, a dense white plume engulfed parts of Kamarajar Salai and the parking area opposite the Secretariat around 12.15 pm on June 2. The incident affected the vicinity of the Secretariat, Reserve Bank of India and the Madras High Court, with several commuters and members of the public complaining of coughing, eye irritation and breathing discomfort.

Preliminary findings indicated that the emission may have originated from sulphur stockpiles inside the Chennai Port premises, which could have undergone a chemical reaction due to extreme summer heat and caught fire. Another possibility under investigation is a leak from a container stored within the port.