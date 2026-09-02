TNEB assistant engineer arrested for accepting Rs 7,000 bribe in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) have arrested a Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) assistant engineer for allegedly accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe from a consumer in Tambaram near Chennai on Tuesday (September 1).
The complainant, J Sivaselvan, had applied for an additional single-phase electricity connection on July 9 and paid the prescribed fee.
However, his application was rejected by TNEB Assistant Engineer Chandran on August 6.
Sivaselvan subsequently applied for an upgraded connection and completed the required wiring work.
According to the DVAC, Chandran initially demanded Rs 10,000 to process the connection, later reducing the demand to Rs 7,000.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, Sivaselvan approached the Chennai unit of the DVAC, which registered a case and organised a trap on Tuesday (September 1).
During the trap, Chandran allegedly accepted Rs 7,000 from Sivaselvan and was caught by the vigilance officials.
They also seized Rs 12,540 in unaccounted cash from him. Chandran was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.