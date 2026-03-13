TNCC president Selvaperunthagai alleges corruption by Chennai BSNL office official, seeks immediate action

In a statement Selvaperunthagai alleged that Rajendran, who served as the principal General Manager of BSNL in Kerala between 2017 and 2019, had demanded Rs 20 lakh from a contractor in connection with a project to lay underground telecommunication cables in the state.

According to the TNCC chief, the contractor later filed a complaint and based on the complaint, a case was registered and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the official’s residence.

He said that following the investigation, the CBI’s Kochi unit registered a case against Rajendran under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. However, Selvaperunthagai claimed that no disciplinary action has so far been taken by the BSNL department against the official.