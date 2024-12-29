TN youth uploads video of elderly woman defacing CM Stalin's poster, detained

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday secured a youth from Kanniyakumari on charges of allegedly uploading a video that shows a yet-to-be-identified elderly woman defacing the poster of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The police sources said that the KK Nagar Police registered a case based on a complaint from a DMK legislator who claimed in his complaint that the video hurts public sentiments and affects public tranquillity. The poster in question is in Virugambakkam, the police sources said.

The complainant has named the person who uploaded the video and the elderly woman as known suspects and sought action against them.

Based on the complaint, a special team tracked down Pratheesh, who uploaded the video, to his native town Kanniyakumari, and secured him. The police sources said that he worked in a car showroom in the city and shot the video.

Further investigations are under way. Meanwhile, TN BJP President K Annamalai and leaders from the AIADMK condemned the police action and criticised the state government for the reaction.