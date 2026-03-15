TN: Two children killed in cylinder explosion, house collapse

CHENNAI: Two children were killed after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a house on 2nd Street in Chamundeswarar Nagar, Navalur, near Chennai.
The victims were identified as one-and-a-half-year-old Theeran and four-year-old Krishika.
The children's parents, Sanjay (31) and Sonia (26), Sonia’s mother Chitra (46), and their neighbour Pradeep (7) sustained serious injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
According to officials, the explosion caused the house to collapse and also damaged two neighbouring houses.
Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the explosion.