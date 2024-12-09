Begin typing your search...
TN SETC employees protest at Kilambakkam bus terminus over closure of passenger pathway
SETC employees alleged that the private company maintaining bus terminal had blocked the the passsengers pathways.
CHENNAI: TN State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) employees staged a protest at Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) Kilambakkam, claiming that passengers pathways were blocked at the bus stand.
According to a Thanthi TV report, SETC employees alleged that the private company maintaining bus terminal had blocked the passengers pathways.
Since the route is closed, passengers are boarding the Omni buses. As a result, there is a decrease in the number passengers boarding government buses.
