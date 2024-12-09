TN SETC employees protest at Kilambakkam bus terminus over closure of passenger pathway

CHENNAI: TN State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) employees staged a protest at Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) Kilambakkam, claiming that passengers pathways were blocked at the bus stand.

According to a Thanthi TV report, SETC employees alleged that the private company maintaining bus terminal had blocked the passengers pathways.

Since the route is closed, passengers are boarding the Omni buses. As a result, there is a decrease in the number passengers boarding government buses.