TN Secretariat staff under radar over UPI bribe to dispatch fancy vehicle numbers

The straightforward process for vehicle owners seeking special registration numbers and other VIP combinations is to submit applications through the office of the Transport Minister. After approval, the Home Department (Motor Vehicles Act - administration), which oversees the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety, allots the requested registration number and dispatches the allotment order by post.

However, officials familiar with the process allege that the sealed covers with the allotment orders are being intercepted before they reach applicants.

According to sources, the sealed covers are brought from the Transport Department to the Home Department at the Secretariat, where office assistants allegedly open them, scan the documents and obtain the applicants’ contact details.