According to the GO, the financial allocation of Rs 45.50 crore will be spread over 3 financial years – Rs 10 crore in 2026-27, Rs 22 crore in 2027-28 and Rs 13.50 crore in 2028-29.

The CMDA is preparing the Third Master Plan for the existing 1,189-sq-km metropolitan area for 2027-2046. The integrated plan for the expanded CMA will incorporate the studies and data generated by the CMDA, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and other agencies to avoid duplication.

The government has also constituted a three-tier institutional mechanism to oversee the exercise. A Tender Scrutiny Committee will evaluate bids, while an Expert Review Committee will examine the consultant’s submissions at different stages.

A High-Level Steering Committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, will provide strategic direction, review progress and resolve inter-departmental issues. It will include senior officials from the Finance, Industries, Environment, Municipal Administration, Rural Development, Transport and Water Resources departments, besides heads of key planning and infrastructure agencies. The committee will meet once every quarter, with the CMDA serving as the nodal technical and coordinating agency.