CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 45.50 crore to prepare a Comprehensive and Integrated Master Plan for the expanded Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), covering 5,904 sq km, and finalise the Third Master Plan for the existing CMA of 1,189 sq km.
The government issued an order (GO 205) on November 11, providing administrative sanction for engaging an internationally reputed metropolitan planning consultant through global competitive bidding.
The initiative aims to create a long-term development framework for Chennai and its surrounding districts, integrating economic growth, transport, housing and environmental protection. The expanded CMA, which was notified in October 2022, includes additional contiguous areas in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts.
However, the expanded region falls under different planning jurisdictions. While 1,189 sq km comes under the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), around 1,617 sq km is covered by various local planning areas under the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). Another 3,098 sq km remains outside any formal planning framework.
The proposed master plan will address this fragmented planning structure and provide an integrated framework for the entire metropolitan region. It will cover balanced spatial development, regional connectivity, integrated transport systems, economic development, employment generation, affordable housing, water security, flood and coastal resilience, climate adaptation and protection of environmentally sensitive areas.
The plan will also focus on social infrastructure, public amenities, digital infrastructure and mechanisms for implementation, financing and monitoring.
According to the GO, the financial allocation of Rs 45.50 crore will be spread over 3 financial years – Rs 10 crore in 2026-27, Rs 22 crore in 2027-28 and Rs 13.50 crore in 2028-29.
The CMDA is preparing the Third Master Plan for the existing 1,189-sq-km metropolitan area for 2027-2046. The integrated plan for the expanded CMA will incorporate the studies and data generated by the CMDA, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) and other agencies to avoid duplication.
The government has also constituted a three-tier institutional mechanism to oversee the exercise. A Tender Scrutiny Committee will evaluate bids, while an Expert Review Committee will examine the consultant’s submissions at different stages.
A High-Level Steering Committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, will provide strategic direction, review progress and resolve inter-departmental issues. It will include senior officials from the Finance, Industries, Environment, Municipal Administration, Rural Development, Transport and Water Resources departments, besides heads of key planning and infrastructure agencies. The committee will meet once every quarter, with the CMDA serving as the nodal technical and coordinating agency.
The State government said that the exercise would use advanced geospatial technologies, scientific data analysis and stakeholder consultations to develop a globally competitive, economically vibrant, inclusive and environmentally sustainable metropolitan region.