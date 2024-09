TN Raj Bhavan to host Navaratri Kolu from October 3 to 12

CHENNAI: Raj Bhavan Tamil Nadu on Thursday announced the celebration of ‘Navaratri Kolu 2024’ (dolls exhibition) from October 3 (Thursday) to October 12 (Saturday).

The festival will be inaugurated by Governor RN Ravi on October 3 at Raj Bhavan.

To participate, individuals, including school students, are invited to join the daily puja and celebrations from 4 pm to 6 pm, featuring a cultural programme from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Interested individuals and educational institutions are requested to send their applications by email to rbnavaratrifest@tn.gov.in by September 30, 2024.

Applications should include the following details: name, age, gender, address, contact number, and proposed date of visit, along with photo identity proof.

A maximum of 150 visitors will be accommodated each day on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis.

Applicants will receive confirmation emails with allotted time slots.

Visitors are requested to arrive at Gate No. 2, Raj Bhavan, Chennai, at least 30 minutes before their scheduled time, bringing a copy of the confirmation email and original photo

identity proof. Foreign nationals are also welcome to join the Navaratri Kolu 2024 celebrations. However, only original passports will be accepted as identification proof.

Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, reserves the right to decline any requests for campus visits.