TN police mourn loss of two officers during election duty

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police has announced with profound sorrow the demise of two personnel while serving during the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramakrishnan (55), a 1996 batch officer from NIB CID, Ramanathapuram, collapsed after severe chest pain at 5:45 pm near Vivekananda School, Kaalanjipatty.
Despite immediate medical aid, he passed away. He served nearly 30 years and is survived by his wife and three daughters. Special Sub-Inspector Kannadhasan (59), attached to Malliyakari Police Station, Salem, fainted while on duty at Booth No 221, Nagiyampatty village, at 6:10 pm. He was en route to a Salem hospital when he passed away at 8:20 pm.
A 1993 batch officer, he is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. Full police honours, including Guard of Honour, were accorded to both. The force extends deepest condolences to their families.