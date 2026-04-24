Chennai

TN police mourn loss of two officers during election duty

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramakrishnan (55), a 1996 batch officer from NIB CID, Ramanathapuram, collapsed after severe chest pain at 5:45 pm near Vivekananda School, Kaalanjipatty.
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police has announced with profound sorrow the demise of two personnel while serving during the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramakrishnan (55), a 1996 batch officer from NIB CID, Ramanathapuram, collapsed after severe chest pain at 5:45 pm near Vivekananda School, Kaalanjipatty.

Despite immediate medical aid, he passed away. He served nearly 30 years and is survived by his wife and three daughters. Special Sub-Inspector Kannadhasan (59), attached to Malliyakari Police Station, Salem, fainted while on duty at Booth No 221, Nagiyampatty village, at 6:10 pm. He was en route to a Salem hospital when he passed away at 8:20 pm.

A 1993 batch officer, he is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. Full police honours, including Guard of Honour, were accorded to both. The force extends deepest condolences to their families.

election duty
Ramakrishnan
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in