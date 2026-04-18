TN Minister pitches infra, welfare in Saidapet outreach

CHENNAI: Known for running marathons across 12 countries to promote social causes, Health Minister and DMK’s Saidapet candidate Ma Subramanian on Friday launched an intensive political outreach, undertaking a day-long door-to-door campaign in Saidapet’s Ward 142.
DMK South Chennai district secretary Subramanian, who has completed 166 half-marathons and figured in the India, Asia and World records listings, began his campaign at 7 am and continued till 9 pm, covering dozens of streets and interacting directly with residents while seeking votes for his third successive term.
He represented the constituency in the 2016 and 2021 polls.
The morning session spanned key localities including Brahmin Street, Alandur Road, Samiyar Thottam, Bhujanga Rao Street, VV Koil Street, Chetty Street, Abith Colony, Mosque Street, Kothavalchavadi Street, Bharathiyar Street, VOC Street and Narayanasamy Main Street, among others.
The campaign resumed in the evening, covering Kalaignar Street, Thideer Nagar, Kothamedu Housing Board residences, Washermen Colony, Anna Nagar and Abdul Razak Street before concluding at Vinayagampet Lane.
During the outreach, Subramanian highlighted key development works executed in the constituency. These include the installation of high-mast lights at a cost of Rs 2.40 lakh under the Tamil Nadu
Urban Development Fund, and the construction of a new Chennai Primary School building on Bazaar Road at a cost of Rs 72 lakh.
He also pointed to welfare initiatives such as a Rs 40 lakh workers’ rest facility in Ward 142 and distribution of 216 ryotwari pattas to residents across 21 streets under the Gramanatham category.
Under social welfare schemes, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each has been extended to 75 women beneficiaries along with subsidised pink auto-rickshaws, while 114 women have received sewing machines to support livelihoods.
Infrastructure upgrades, including additional classroom blocks and improved lighting, were also cited. Subramanian further referred to the ongoing 3.2 km elevated corridor project from Saidapet to Teynampet, being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 677 crore.
Appealing for votes, he urged residents to back the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, with party functionaries and volunteers accompanying him throughout the campaign.
Appealing for votes, he urged residents to back the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, with party workers and volunteers joining him throughout campaign