TN HR&CE dept retrieves lands worth Rs 7.5 crore in Chennai

CHENNAI: The department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) on Thursday retrieved Rs 7.5 crore property of Arulmigu Kamakala Kameshwarar temple in Triplicane from the encroachers. Per the direction of the Madras High Court, a team of department officials carried out the exercise to retrieve 5,305 sq feet land in survey no 2592-1 in Raja Hanumanth Street in Triplicane from the encroachers.

Officials from revenue and police department assisted the HR & CE department in retrieving the land and handing over to the administration of the temple.