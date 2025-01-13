TN HR&CE dept, GCC initiate action to retrieve 31 cents of temple land in Kotturpuram

CHENNAI: The department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) has initiated legal proceedings to retrieve 31 cents of land from the Arulmigu Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple in Kotturpuram.

Sixteen families have been residing on the encroached temple land since 1994.

The two departments have been attempting to reclaim the land from them since 2003, said Minister P K Sekarbabu after distributing Pongal festival assistance of Rs 1,000 to the families of retired temple employees.

The department has served eviction notices to the families six times under the provisions of Section 78 of the HR&CE Act.

The department is also exploring the possibility of either evicting the families or allowing them to remain as tenants, with an appropriate monthly rent to be fixed, he said.

He also informed reporters that the family of Gnanasekaran, an accused in the Anna University sexual assault case, is among the 16 families.

He further pointed out that, since the DMK government returned to power, the department has retrieved and handed over temple lands worth Rs 7,126 crore.

The department continues its efforts to identify and reclaim temple lands from encroachers.

“The CM, M K Stalin, has directed us not to show any leniency towards encroachers of temple lands,” he said.