Ignoring Hindu sentiments will lead to TN govt’s downfall: BJP leader Tamilisai

MADURAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday slammed the Tamil Nadu government over its refusal to allow the lighting of lamps at the Thirupparankundram temple, warning that “ignoring Hindu sentiments would lead to its downfall”.
Addressing a press conference here, Soundararajan strongly condemned Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar’s remarks that the lighting of lamps would not be permitted despite court orders, terming the statement an “expression of arrogance.” She said the voice of devotees was louder and stronger than the government’s rhetoric.
The controversy stems from Kumar’s statement on the Thirupparankundram temple dispute made in Madurai on June 6.
He said the government would maintain the status quo that existed two years ago and would not permit the traditional lighting of lamps atop the hill.
He defended the move by saying it was intended to “prevent communal forces from creating political unrest.” Soundararajan also targeted the ruling dispensation over the alleged rise in sexual harassment cases, citing reports of multiple assaults in a single day, and accused the government of “widespread corruption across various departments.” Dismissing the exit of “certain functionaries” from the BJP, she asserted that the party remains “rock-solid” and focused.
She added that while “self-seeking individuals” may leave, committed workers continue to strengthen the party.