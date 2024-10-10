TN health minister inaugurates awareness program on HIV/AIDS

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated and awareness exhibition on HIV/AIDS organised by the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu has been conducting intensive awareness campaigns for three months between August-October 2024 across all districts.

The program aims to create awareness about HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections among all sections of society. Health minister Ma Subramanian said that the HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in Tamil Nadu is 0.16 percent and the HIV prevalence rate has decreased from 0.38 percent in 2010 to 0.16 percent in 2023.

The prevalence among people aged 15-49 has decreased from 0.35 percent in 2010 to 0.20 percent in 2023.

A total of 104 non-governmental organizations and community-based organizations are working towards HIV/AIDS prevention.

Additionally, 34 rehabilitation centers are being run by the State. Tamil Nadu has 311 HIV counseling and testing centers approved by the National AIDS Control Organization.

"The state has made significant progress in HIV/AIDS awareness and treatment. Currently, 91 percent of people living with HIV in Tamil Nadu are aware of their status, compared to 81 percent nationally. While India has 16,80,083 people living with HIV, 1,32,383 individuals are receiving antiretroviral therapy in Tamil Nadu, " said Ma Subramanian.

Emphasizing the contribution of community-based organizations in enabling the effective implementation of HIV/AIDS programs in Tamil Nadu, he said that trained teachers in schools and professors in colleges have also played a significant role in spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS through Red Ribbon Clubs.

A series of activities including online quiz competitions for youth, human chains, and marathons, life skill enhancement training for 9th and 11th-standard students, flash mob shows, and voluntary blood donation camps were also organised as part of awareness program.