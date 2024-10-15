TN health department's guidelines to district health officers, hospitals, rescue shelters

Begin typing your search...

    File photo of the Chennai rains

    CHENNAI: Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the State Health Department has instructed district health officers to undertake pre-monsoon measures, ensure hospital readiness during the monsoon and availability of medical staff and drugs in case of flooding and/or stagnation.

    Pre-monsoon preparation

    · Ensure 24/7 availability of health personnel when cyclone or heavy rains are forecasted

    · For immediate support in flood-prone areas and vulnerable low lying areas, keep the following ready: Rapid Medical Response team (RRT) consisting of Medical Officer, staff nurse, Village Health Nurses, health inspector with essential medicines

    · Hygienic food, drinking water, and sanitation facilities to be provided in all rescue shelters through collaboration with district administration and local bodies

    · Keep 108 ambulance services on alert, and deploy them in flood-prone and vulnerable areas, with sufficient fuel stock to ensure uninterrupted operation

    When it pours

    · Hospitals have to keep a well-defined protocol for mass-casualty triage

    · Maintain availability and supply of emergency medicines, IV fluids, vaccines, and beds

    · Prepare for surge capacity in terms of manpower and medicine to handle large influx of patients

    · Ensure uninterrupted functioning of essential services

    · Emergency response plan must be activated to ensure continuity of the hospital supply and delivery chain

    · Logistical preparations must include 24/7 electricity supply through back-up generators with adequate fuel

    Monitoring of flood, emergency cases

    · A medical team, equipped to handle emergency situations and provide basic care, to be available in all rescue shelters

    · They will have an adequate stock of disinfectants and insecticides for fogging in affected areas

    · Provide safe drinking water through the joint efforts of district administration and local bodies

    · State Health Department plans to conduct super-chlorination in areas affected by floods

    · Any suspected leaks or contamination in existing water supply systems will be immediately addressed and alternate protected sources will be provided

    · Fogging and Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) to be conducted in all flood-affected areas

    · District administration and local bodies to ensure the disposal of solid waste and dead animals immediately

    · Facilities for the disposal of dead bodies to be identified and kept on standby

    · Mass awareness activities to be initiated on necessary precautions and emergency procedures

