TN govt staff loses Rs 50,000 to impersonation scam

CHENNAI: An official employed with the civil supplies department was conned of Rs 50,000 by a fraudster posing as his friend.

On Wednesday, the victim, identified as Sundar, had received his friend’s photo through a WhatsApp message from an unfamiliar number.

The fraudster claimed to be in a medical emergency and urgently requested Rs 50,000 and provided bank account details. Trusting the message, Sundar transferred the money.

When he later contacted the number, it was switched off. Sundar reached out to his friend’s old number and realised he had been scammed after which he filed a complaint.