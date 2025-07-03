TN govt speeds up WtE plant project at Tambaram Corporation

CHENNAI: The State government has hastened the process of setting up Waste to Energy (WtE) plant at Tambaram City Municipal Corporation, and is looking for a consultant for the preparation of a detailed feasibility report.

Owing to the rapid growth of the city population and urbanisation, the State government has been working on urban projects with funding assistance from World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and KfW Development Bank.

During the 2025 budget speech, the State Finance Minister had said that a WtE plant will be established in the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation area to handle the 400 metric tonnes of solid waste generated daily. Following this, the Municipal Corporation and Water Supply department held a meeting to find out the feasibility of such a facility in the Vengadamangalam dumpyard, Tambaram.

So, the State floated a tender to appoint a consultant for the preparation of detailed feasibility reports, and also for providing transition advisory services for the establishment of WtE plant through public private partnership mode.

The consultant will study and prepare an overall masterplan for the proposed location with associated or related facilities for various timelines. “If the tentative site is not suitable due to various reasons, the consultants have to assist in identifying other suitable sites,” said an official with MAWS. “The consultant also has to study and monitor the ambient air quality and air pollution dispersion modelling considering the various climatic conditions.”

Through this tender, suitable locations for establishment of integrated solid waste processing facility-bio CNG, compost facility, automated material recovery facility (AMRF) in Perungudi will be identified.

It may be noted that Kodungaiyur residents have been opposing the proposal to establish a WtE plant in Kodungaiyur alleging it would pollute the environment in the area and also aggravate health risks.