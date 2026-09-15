TN govt reaffirms removal of 2 city ward members after personal hearings

The government has also revoked the removal order against S Jayapradeep, a ward member of Tambaram Corporation.

Ward 189 member V Babu and Ward 5 member KP Chokkalingam of the GCC were accused of abusing the powers vested in them and wilfully disobeying the provisions of the Urban Local Bodies Act. Following the allegations, the two members were removed from office in March 2025.

Owing to orders of the Madras High Court, after both members approached the court, the Department of Municipal Administration conducted personal hearings for them.