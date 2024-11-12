TN Global StartUp Coordination Centre in Singapore, USA soon: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government would soon establish a Global Startup Coordination Centre in Singapore and USA to provide global exposure and improve the networking of StartUps in the state.

Speaking after launching the “StartUp Chennai - Seiga Puthumai” (Innovate) conceived by StartUp Tamil Nadu at a function held in IIT-M Research Park in the city, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “With the aim of providing of global exposure and connection to the StartUp companies operating in our state, the Tamil nadu government established a Global StartUp Coordination Centre in Dubai. Soon, similar centres will be established in Singapore and the USA.”

Stating that the Tamil Nadu government was assisting the StartUps to access the international business market for participating in business related exhibitions, the deputy CM said that the state government sponsored 19 StartUp firms to participate in the prestigious GITEX event in Dubai. Likewise, 18 StartUps firms would participate in the event to be held in Finland soon, he added, asserting that the contribution of MSMEs was as important as the major firms to realize the government’s target of making the state a US $ trillion economy by 2030.

Registered StartUps in TN increased from 2,300 to 9,600 after DMK returned to power

Pointing out that the number of StartUps registered in the state were 2,300 before the government took over and it had increased to 9,600 now, Udhayanidhi said that it was inspiring that 50% of the StartUps were led by women, highlighting the empowering environment created for women entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu.

TN SC/ST StartUp fund to be increased to Rs 50 crore

Citing the establishment of regional hubs of StartUp TamilNadu in Hosur, Salem, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Coimbatore and Trichy, the deputy CM said that seed fund for TN SC/ST StartUP fund would be increased to Rs 50 crore from the existing Rs 30 crore owing to the overwhelming response and success of the scheme aimed at creating entrepreneurs among the SC/ST communities. He also added that differently-abled and transpersons would be funded this year to set up StartUps in accordance with the “everything for everyone” principle of the Dravidian model government.

Appealing to the youths and women to explore new business ideas, the deputy CM said, “You develop the ideas. StartUp TamilNadu will extend all support to realise it. Whatever business you intend to start, the training would be provided by our government. Government would provide and help avail subsidy and bank loans.” Among the projects/schemes inaugurated by him Monday were the Periyar social justice venture lab, and a dedicated help centre designed to guide StartUps in effectively marketing their products, and Startify, a competition aimed at helping students showcase and develop their business skills. He also announced that a special initiative called pre-incubation centres would be set up in all education institutions across Tamil Nadu. State MSME minister T M Anbarasan and health minister Ma Subramanian also took part in the event.