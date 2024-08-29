TNEA 2024: Over 1.20 lakh students allotted provisional engineering seats

CHENNAI:After three rounds of counselling for engineering, more than 1.20 lakh students are expected to join various engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu this year.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has released the provisional allotment of seats to 51,920 engineering aspirants, who participated in the final and third round of counselling.

This year, in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024), more than 1.97 lakh candidates had applied for engineering seats in the State. The admissions process started on May 6. After completing various formalities, including the releasing of random numbers, the merit/rank list was completed on July 10. The counselling for the three rounds was also completed between July 29 and August 25.

“During the first and second round of counselling, 71,110 students were given provisional orders. “In the third and final round, 51,920 students were given allotments,” said a senior DOTE official. “From the first to third rounds, over 1.23 lakh students were given provisional seat allocations.”

However, the TNEA counselling has not been fully completed. Supplementary counselling would be held from September 6-8. “All the unfilled seats at the closure of TNEA general counselling will be filled up with students who have passed special supplementary exams for Higher Secondary (Class 12). Registration started yesterday and will go on till September 4,” he added.