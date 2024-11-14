TN doctors protest over assault on Chennai oncologist, govt to tag patients in GH

CHENNAI: Doctors across Tamil Nadu staged a protest on Thursday condemning the brutal attack on a government oncologist at a hospital here, and also demanded safety to medical professionals.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian informed that the government has introduced triage tag based on the urgency of medical needs of the patients from today. The patients’ attendants would be provided (temporary) identity cards.

Also Read: Chennai doctor stabbing: OP hit at several hospitals as doctors stay away; assn to hold protest

“Oncologist Balaji is recovering well and he is being closely monitored in the ICU. He would be shifted to the ward today after tests,” Subramanian told reporters after visiting the recuperating doctor.

The medical oncologist working at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital here was stabbed atleast seven times on Wednesday by the son of a patient allegedly over grievances regarding the treatment of his mother at the same facility.