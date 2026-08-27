TN CM Vijay unveils PinHole Pupilloplasty centre at Agarwal's Eye Hospital in Chennai

A release from the hospital claimed that the initiative also complements the ongoing 41st national eye donation fortnight, reinforcing the importance of exploring innovative approaches to restoring vision while preserving precious donor tissue.

The dedicated centre will focus on Pinhole Pupilloplasty (PPP), a microsurgical technique, developed by Dr Amar Agarwal, designed to improve the quality of vision in appropriately selected patients with conditions such as corneal scars, irregular corneas, high corneal aberrations and certain post-surgical optical distortions.