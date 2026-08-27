TN CM Vijay unveils PinHole Pupilloplasty centre at Agarwal's Eye Hospital in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday (August 27) inaugurated the Pinhole Pupilloplasty Centre at Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital here.
A release from the hospital claimed that the initiative also complements the ongoing 41st national eye donation fortnight, reinforcing the importance of exploring innovative approaches to restoring vision while preserving precious donor tissue.
The dedicated centre will focus on Pinhole Pupilloplasty (PPP), a microsurgical technique, developed by Dr Amar Agarwal, designed to improve the quality of vision in appropriately selected patients with conditions such as corneal scars, irregular corneas, high corneal aberrations and certain post-surgical optical distortions.
The inauguration places renewed focus on an important challenge in ophthalmology, restoring useful vision to patients with complex corneal optics while preserving the natural cornea whenever clinically possible.
Instead of replacing the cornea, PPP modifies the eye's optical system by creating a small, precisely centred pupillary aperture.
The smaller aperture helps block scattered and distorted light rays and allows better-focused rays to reach the retina.
This pinhole effect can reduce the impact of higher-order optical aberrations and thereby improve functional vision and visual quality.