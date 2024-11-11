TN civic officials’ meet demands old pension, disbursal of arrears

CHENNAI: The Federation of the Tamil Nadu State All Municipal Corporation Officials Associations passed 36 resolutions at the general body meeting (GBM) held in Avadi on Sunday.

The association welcomed increase in gratuity, timely disbursal of allowance and changes in work rules based on requests from employees.

The resolution objected to the municipal administration’s steps to reorganise the existing workspace and claimed it is only a step to privatise the corporation’s various posts.

The meeting pointed out that as the number of corporations in the State has increased to 25, there must be a separate directorate for the corporation. They demanded old pension scheme and salary arrears, promotion and other pending benefits to be disbursed. Inspections and meetings during holidays and deduction of retirement gratuity should also be avoided, a resolution said.

Due recognition for the post of revenue inspector, who has for long been serving as revenue assistant, appointing more primary health nurses and implementation of e-governance in corporation offices were also passed as a resolution.

The resolution also demanded temporary employees working at Madurai corporation for 10 years be made permanent.